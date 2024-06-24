Sign up
Photo 1214
Cute & Fluffy
Squirrel wondering where the tree has gone. The honeysuckle seems to be getting flowers now that it has more light & water! It has hasn’t flowered for years!
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
squirrel
,
garden
gloria jones
ace
Cute capture :)
June 24th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
Very cute. I’m sure you’ll notice a lot of changes now the tree’s gone.
June 24th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Wonderful capture!
June 24th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
That is a very impressive tail.
June 24th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
The squirrels seem quite discombobulated by the Maples not being there.
June 24th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a fabulous shot of your new area.
June 24th, 2024
