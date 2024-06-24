Cute & Fluffy

Previous
Squirrel wondering where the tree has gone. The honeysuckle seems to be getting flowers now that it has more light & water! It has hasn’t flowered for years!
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Carole Sandford

gloria jones ace
Cute capture :)
June 24th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
Very cute. I’m sure you’ll notice a lot of changes now the tree’s gone.
June 24th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Wonderful capture!
June 24th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
That is a very impressive tail.
June 24th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
The squirrels seem quite discombobulated by the Maples not being there.
June 24th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a fabulous shot of your new area.
June 24th, 2024  
