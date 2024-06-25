Previous
Colour Pop by carole_sandford
Photo 2866

Colour Pop

Lupins putting a colourful show!
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Corinne C ace
They are gorgeous
June 25th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Such majestic flowers
June 25th, 2024  
KV ace
Bright and beautiful.
June 25th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
they are beautiful for sure Carole , we'd have them in our garden , but they are poisonous to dogs !
June 25th, 2024  
