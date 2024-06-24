Sign up
Previous
Photo 2865
Not such a Pretty Baby
We seem to have a mum & dad crow complete with this very noisy youngster! Caught from my bedroom window, in full shout!
My husband would probably say that it was female!
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
9
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4152
photos
178
followers
147
following
784% complete
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
2863
2864
2865
2861
1212
2862
2863
1213
2864
2865
1214
Views
20
Comments
9
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
24th June 2024 8:50am
Tags
baby
,
crow
,
noisy
moni kozi
I'd say it's just a nasty teenager.
But I'm not your husband :) :)
June 24th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
A great shot.
June 24th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Excellent capture! They sure can be loud sometimes though.
June 24th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, must be a boy then!!
June 24th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Interrupted my morning cuppa and the paper this morning with his screeches. Great capture!!
June 24th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
It is very emphatic!
June 24th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lol - he/she has certainly made his/her presence known. What a super shot!
June 24th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
June 24th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Great capture - he’s got a lot to say for himself
June 24th, 2024
But I'm not your husband :) :)