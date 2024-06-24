Previous
Not such a Pretty Baby by carole_sandford
Photo 2865

Not such a Pretty Baby

We seem to have a mum & dad crow complete with this very noisy youngster! Caught from my bedroom window, in full shout!
My husband would probably say that it was female!
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
784% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
I'd say it's just a nasty teenager.
But I'm not your husband :) :)
June 24th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
A great shot.
June 24th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Excellent capture! They sure can be loud sometimes though.
June 24th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, must be a boy then!!
June 24th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Interrupted my morning cuppa and the paper this morning with his screeches. Great capture!!
June 24th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
It is very emphatic!
June 24th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Lol - he/she has certainly made his/her presence known. What a super shot!
June 24th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
June 24th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Great capture - he’s got a lot to say for himself
June 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise