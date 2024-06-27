Sign up
Previous
Photo 2868
English Country Garden
An English Garden is not formal, but looks like the image above. Lots of colour plants like lupins, fox gloves, delphiniums, salvia to name a few.
Doddington Hall.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
13
5
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4157
photos
178
followers
147
following
2861
2862
2863
2864
2865
2866
2867
2868
2864
2865
1214
2866
1215
2867
2868
1216
Views
21
Comments
13
Fav's
5
Album
Years 1 to 8
Tags
hall
,
garden
,
doddington
Susan Klassen
ace
Great image of an English country garden!
June 27th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 27th, 2024
Jen
ace
Lovely 😊
June 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh wow, so beautiful
June 27th, 2024
Barb
ace
This is gorgeous, Carole! I'm sure you enjoy it immensely!
June 27th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
@bjywamer
unfortunately this isn’t mine, this was at Doddington Hall ( which we visit quite often) sorry I should have said.
June 27th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
gorgeous!
June 27th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
So much colour!
June 27th, 2024
Beverley
ace
English gardens are sooo lovely… Very beautiful .
June 27th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Beautiful splashes of colour
June 27th, 2024
bkb in the city
What a beautiful garden
June 27th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
A colorful, beautiful array of folowers.
June 27th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
My favourite type of garden.
June 27th, 2024
