English Country Garden by carole_sandford
Photo 2868

English Country Garden

An English Garden is not formal, but looks like the image above. Lots of colour plants like lupins, fox gloves, delphiniums, salvia to name a few.
Doddington Hall.
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Carole Sandford

Susan Klassen ace
Great image of an English country garden!
June 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 27th, 2024  
Jen ace
Lovely 😊
June 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh wow, so beautiful
June 27th, 2024  
Barb ace
This is gorgeous, Carole! I'm sure you enjoy it immensely!
June 27th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
@bjywamer unfortunately this isn’t mine, this was at Doddington Hall ( which we visit quite often) sorry I should have said.
June 27th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
gorgeous!
June 27th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
So much colour!
June 27th, 2024  
Beverley ace
English gardens are sooo lovely… Very beautiful .
June 27th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Beautiful splashes of colour
June 27th, 2024  
bkb in the city
What a beautiful garden
June 27th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
A colorful, beautiful array of folowers.
June 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
My favourite type of garden.
June 27th, 2024  
