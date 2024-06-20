Previous
In amongst the corn by carole_sandford
In amongst the corn

I love to see poppies mingling with the corn in the fields. Up until today have only seen a few poppies in the hedgerows.
20th June 2024

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details

KV
Nice shallow DOF.
June 20th, 2024  
gloria jones
Fabulous.
June 20th, 2024  
Phil Sandford
Gorgeous
June 20th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy
Beautiful!
June 20th, 2024  
Beverley
I love wild poppies… So beautiful
Reminds me of the flake advert in the 70’s
June 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
June 20th, 2024  
Barb
Simply lovely, Carole!
June 20th, 2024  
Lesley
Ah beautiful
June 20th, 2024  
