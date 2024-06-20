Sign up
Previous
Photo 2861
In amongst the corn
I love to see poppies mingling with the corn in the fields. Up until today have only seen a few poppies in the hedgerows.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
8
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4146
photos
177
followers
147
following
783% complete
2854
2855
2856
2857
2858
2859
2860
2861
2858
1210
2859
1211
73
2860
2861
1212
Views
21
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 8
Tags
corn
,
field
,
poppies
KV
ace
Nice shallow DOF.
June 20th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous.
June 20th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Gorgeous
June 20th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful!
June 20th, 2024
Beverley
ace
I love wild poppies… So beautiful
Reminds me of the flake advert in the 70’s
June 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 20th, 2024
Barb
ace
Simply lovely, Carole!
June 20th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ah beautiful
June 20th, 2024
Reminds me of the flake advert in the 70’s