Previous
Cosmos by carole_sandford
Photo 2862

Cosmos

I have yet to see a pink one amongst the ones in our garden. This is also really quite tiny.
A sunny day today - no wet stuff!
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
784% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
June 21st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Soo pretty… you have a lovely garden of flowers
June 21st, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such a delicate yellow too.
June 21st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
June 21st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I have never seen a yellow one before! I used to grow Chocolate Cosmos and it smelled of chocolate….. ha ha, you are amazed I would go for that now, aren’t you?! Hashtag Chocoholic 😅😂
June 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise