Previous
Photo 2862
Cosmos
I have yet to see a pink one amongst the ones in our garden. This is also really quite tiny.
A sunny day today - no wet stuff!
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
5
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
cosmos
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful!
June 21st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Soo pretty… you have a lovely garden of flowers
June 21st, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such a delicate yellow too.
June 21st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
June 21st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I have never seen a yellow one before! I used to grow Chocolate Cosmos and it smelled of chocolate….. ha ha, you are amazed I would go for that now, aren’t you?! Hashtag Chocoholic 😅😂
June 21st, 2024
