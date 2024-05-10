Sign up
Previous
Photo 1195
Lincoln Cathedral
Taken at the weekend when we went to look at the “table for the nation”. It’s not often that you see the big main doors open.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
6
6
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4085
photos
176
followers
146
following
327% complete
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
2817
1192
2818
1193
2819
1194
2820
1195
Tags
cathedral
,
lincoln
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and amazing details!
May 10th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous interior shot...great leading line, repetition
May 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful building - lovely detail of the interior , the only thing that marrs it for me is the blue plastic chairs - but alas the sign of our times ! fav
May 10th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Wonderful capture pov, LL. fav!
May 10th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very impressive cathedral
May 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great symmetry. I really enjoyed visiting a few weeks ago.
May 10th, 2024
