Lincoln Cathedral by carole_sandford
Photo 1195

Lincoln Cathedral

Taken at the weekend when we went to look at the “table for the nation”. It’s not often that you see the big main doors open.
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Carole Sandford

Diana ace
Stunning capture and amazing details!
May 10th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous interior shot...great leading line, repetition
May 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful building - lovely detail of the interior , the only thing that marrs it for me is the blue plastic chairs - but alas the sign of our times ! fav
May 10th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful capture pov, LL. fav!
May 10th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very impressive cathedral
May 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great symmetry. I really enjoyed visiting a few weeks ago.
May 10th, 2024  
