Rainbow 2023 - Red 3 by carole_sandford
Photo 2403

Rainbow 2023 - Red 3

Part of my breakfast today, so perfect for todays colour of red.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Judith Johnson
Lovely clear shot and what a perfect example of red
March 20th, 2023  
Milanie
What a great red shot!
March 20th, 2023  
bkb in the city
I love raspberries
March 20th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Delicious! - great for breakfast and for your red ,rainbow day!
March 20th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
delish!
March 20th, 2023  
