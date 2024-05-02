Previous
Evening Sky by carole_sandford
Evening Sky

This week is in danger of turning into a sunset week, but I doubt they’ll last. The sun today disappeared into a bank of cloud before it reached the horizon line.
Susan Wakely
Lovely.
May 2nd, 2024  
Phil Sandford
That even looks colder than your one of yesterday
May 2nd, 2024  
Casablanca
Glorious!
May 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones
Wonderful!
May 2nd, 2024  
Judith Johnson
Ooh this is wonderful, I love how you've got the sun reflected in the water
May 2nd, 2024  
