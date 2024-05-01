Previous
Another day… by carole_sandford
Photo 2811

Another day…

….another sunset. Back at Fiskerton again this evening & another sunset. I always love a gate in an image.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
You are on a roll Carole , such a lovely capture of the sunset - fav
May 1st, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
Gates are a great object to include in a landscape shot , inviting the viewer to walk through them to see more . Love the low sun and how you've used the wooden stake as a stopper in the frame
May 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely rural scene.
May 1st, 2024  
