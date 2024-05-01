Sign up
Previous
Photo 2811
Another day…
….another sunset. Back at Fiskerton again this evening & another sunset. I always love a gate in an image.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
3
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4066
photos
176
followers
146
following
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Tags
sunset
,
gate
,
fiskerton
Beryl Lloyd
ace
You are on a roll Carole , such a lovely capture of the sunset - fav
May 1st, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
Gates are a great object to include in a landscape shot , inviting the viewer to walk through them to see more . Love the low sun and how you've used the wooden stake as a stopper in the frame
May 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely rural scene.
May 1st, 2024
