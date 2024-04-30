Previous
Setting Sun by carole_sandford
Photo 2810

Setting Sun

Phil & I took a ride out to Fiskerton this evening. As we’d actually had sun today, thought it would be nice to photograph a sunset! I particularly like the reflections in the water.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
Elisabeth Sæter
Beautiful
April 30th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
magnificent colour photo , great reflections Carole
April 30th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding in every way.
April 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A stunning sunset!
April 30th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful Sunset 🌞😊
April 30th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Lovely capture!
April 30th, 2024  
FBailey ace
Super shot
April 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
April 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So picturesque
April 30th, 2024  
