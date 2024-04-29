Sign up
Previous
Photo 2809
Frilly Tulip
One from this week’s flowers. More petals than some, giving a frilly appearance.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
5
4
Tags
flower
,
tulip
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely layered petals.
April 29th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
April 29th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Excellent photograph
April 29th, 2024
carol white
ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊
April 29th, 2024
