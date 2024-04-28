Previous
Can you guess? by carole_sandford
Can you guess?

What the weather was doing today? We’ve had a lot of rain over night & all morning. The flowers in the kitchen window, were doing their best to cheer up the day!
Judith Johnson ace
So beautiful, and it perfectly reflects the day.
April 28th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Same here! Nice flowers and rainy window. Sums the day up well
April 28th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Utterly vile day weatherwise. Lovely picture.
April 28th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic🌞
April 28th, 2024  
Monica
Nice contrast, and beautiful flowers
April 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely shot - the beauty and the beast!!! Lovely alstroemeria , but guess what we had showers too !!
April 28th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Lovely!
April 28th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Gorgeous shot!
April 28th, 2024  
