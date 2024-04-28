Sign up
Previous
Photo 2808
Can you guess?
What the weather was doing today? We’ve had a lot of rain over night & all morning. The flowers in the kitchen window, were doing their best to cheer up the day!
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
8
4
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Judith Johnson
So beautiful, and it perfectly reflects the day.
April 28th, 2024
Casablanca
Same here! Nice flowers and rainy window. Sums the day up well
April 28th, 2024
Phil Sandford
Utterly vile day weatherwise. Lovely picture.
April 28th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic🌞
April 28th, 2024
Monica
Nice contrast, and beautiful flowers
April 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
Lovely shot - the beauty and the beast!!! Lovely alstroemeria , but guess what we had showers too !!
April 28th, 2024
gloria jones
Lovely!
April 28th, 2024
Junan Heath
Gorgeous shot!
April 28th, 2024
