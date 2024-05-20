Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2830
Thingamajig
I suppose it’s a windmill of sorts, as it turns in the breeze. We replaced a rusted one with this one.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
9
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4099
photos
176
followers
146
following
775% complete
View this month »
2823
2824
2825
2826
2827
2828
2829
2830
Latest from all albums
2826
1197
71
2827
2828
1198
2829
2830
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
9
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
thingymajig
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 20th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That is so pretty. Love the colours.
May 20th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
May 20th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful thingamajig! Love the colours!
May 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love it , very boho in design - great choice to twirl in the breeze !
May 20th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very pretty colours… I like thingamajigs too
May 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice shapes and patterns.
May 20th, 2024
Lisa Brown
ace
this is lovely. I want one!
May 20th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
May 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close