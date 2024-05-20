Previous
Thingamajig by carole_sandford
Photo 2830

Thingamajig

I suppose it’s a windmill of sorts, as it turns in the breeze. We replaced a rusted one with this one.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
775% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 20th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That is so pretty. Love the colours.
May 20th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
May 20th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful thingamajig! Love the colours!
May 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it , very boho in design - great choice to twirl in the breeze !
May 20th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very pretty colours… I like thingamajigs too
May 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice shapes and patterns.
May 20th, 2024  
Lisa Brown ace
this is lovely. I want one!
May 20th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
May 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise