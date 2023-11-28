Previous
Alstroemeria by carole_sandford
Photo 2656

Alstroemeria

Flowers on the coffee table, with the morning sunlight streaming in to illuminate them.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful
November 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Illuminated beautifully.
November 28th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
A favourite flower of mine. So long lasting. Lovely image
November 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful in the morning light!
November 28th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful, and so cheerful
November 28th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Fantastic rich colour. I don’t think I know that flower or I don’t recognise that colour.
November 28th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Beautiful
November 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
@happypat otherwise known as Peruvian Lilies Pat. They are quite tightly closed here & the pov perhaps makes them look different. They are great flowers, in that they can last for about 2 & 1/2 weeks.
November 28th, 2023  
