Previous
Photo 2656
Alstroemeria
Flowers on the coffee table, with the morning sunlight streaming in to illuminate them.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
8
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3803
photos
166
followers
137
following
727% complete
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
2655
2656
1085
2653
1086
2654
1087
2655
2656
1088
Views
15
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Tags
sunlight
,
alstroemeria
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful
November 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Illuminated beautifully.
November 28th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
A favourite flower of mine. So long lasting. Lovely image
November 28th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful in the morning light!
November 28th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful, and so cheerful
November 28th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Fantastic rich colour. I don’t think I know that flower or I don’t recognise that colour.
November 28th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Beautiful
November 28th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
@happypat
otherwise known as Peruvian Lilies Pat. They are quite tightly closed here & the pov perhaps makes them look different. They are great flowers, in that they can last for about 2 & 1/2 weeks.
November 28th, 2023
