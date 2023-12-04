Previous
The Village Green by carole_sandford
Photo 2662

The Village Green

...Or should we call it the village White?
The Oak Tree in our village, still ablaze with colour , though you can see that leaves have started to fall.
Today it has rained, so most of this is gone.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
729% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I lovely shaped tree. I am sure that the cold spell will hasten to drop of remaining leaves.
December 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful tree in her Autumn Glory - now with the frost it will soon be bare! Rained all day here too - all traces of the snow gone by tonight - Such a dark dismal day!
December 4th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely golden tree against the snow
December 4th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely
December 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise