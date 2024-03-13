Previous
Amaryllis by carole_sandford
Photo 2762

Amaryllis

A close up, these are the last flowers , this one has had twelve flowers.
Only place I have been today is Our GP surgery. Somehow I have a chest infection & have felt pretty rough for the last couple of days. All praise Amoxicillin!
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Casablanca ace
Oh pants! Hope you feel better speedily. Pretty flowers, I love amaryllis
March 13th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
I hope you feel better. This is a wonderful photo.
March 13th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
12 WOW!!! Beautiful colour. Hope you feel better soon.
March 13th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful closeup "
March 13th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So beautiful.
March 13th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beautiful macro, it looks so elegant.
March 13th, 2024  
Mallory ace
Superb
March 13th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Wonderful detail. I hope you feel better soon...
March 13th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Beautiful
March 13th, 2024  
