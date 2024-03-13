Sign up
Previous
Photo 2762
Amaryllis
A close up, these are the last flowers , this one has had twelve flowers.
Only place I have been today is Our GP surgery. Somehow I have a chest infection & have felt pretty rough for the last couple of days. All praise Amoxicillin!
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
9
6
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3983
photos
175
followers
143
following
756% complete
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
2760
2761
2762
2756
2757
2758
1156
2759
2760
2761
2762
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
9
Fav's
6
Album
Years 1 to 8
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
flower
,
amaryllis
Casablanca
ace
Oh pants! Hope you feel better speedily. Pretty flowers, I love amaryllis
March 13th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
I hope you feel better. This is a wonderful photo.
March 13th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
12 WOW!!! Beautiful colour. Hope you feel better soon.
March 13th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful closeup "
March 13th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So beautiful.
March 13th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beautiful macro, it looks so elegant.
March 13th, 2024
Mallory
ace
Superb
March 13th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Wonderful detail. I hope you feel better soon...
March 13th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Beautiful
March 13th, 2024
