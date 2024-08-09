Sign up
Previous
Photo 2911
Hartsholme Water
The Hartsholme lake & white bridge from the other day.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
7
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4224
photos
176
followers
144
following
797% complete
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
2907
2908
1237
2909
1238
2910
2911
1239
Views
27
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 8
bridge
,
lake
,
hartsholme
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
August 9th, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful tranquil looking place
August 9th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Love the bridge and scene.
August 9th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful shot… harmony….
August 9th, 2024
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
August 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A gentle breeze on the water.
August 9th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Such beautiful reflections, oh my.
August 9th, 2024
