Hartsholme Water by carole_sandford
Photo 2911

Hartsholme Water

The Hartsholme lake & white bridge from the other day.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
August 9th, 2024  
Michelle
Beautiful tranquil looking place
August 9th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Love the bridge and scene.
August 9th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful shot… harmony….
August 9th, 2024  
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
August 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A gentle breeze on the water.
August 9th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Such beautiful reflections, oh my.
August 9th, 2024  
