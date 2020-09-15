Sign up
5 / 365
6:30am-ish
Back to work after a week at home with a cold. Gale force spring winds outside. Nearly blown off the balcony snapping this!
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
Carolinesdreams
@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a few years ago and did it really well for maybe two years then life got busy and I moved aboard...
Carolinesdreams
Blurrier than I would've liked as it was crazy windy out there but the goal at the moment is to post a photo from each day so there we go. I have meetings till 8pm so am unlikely to take another. I may broaden the goal at some point :)
September 15th, 2020
