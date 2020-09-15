Previous
Next
6:30am-ish by carolinesdreams
5 / 365

6:30am-ish

Back to work after a week at home with a cold. Gale force spring winds outside. Nearly blown off the balcony snapping this!
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Carolinesdreams

@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a few years ago and did it really well for maybe two years then life got busy and I moved aboard...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carolinesdreams
Blurrier than I would've liked as it was crazy windy out there but the goal at the moment is to post a photo from each day so there we go. I have meetings till 8pm so am unlikely to take another. I may broaden the goal at some point :)
September 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise