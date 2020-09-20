Previous
Next
Sunday Drive by carolinesdreams
10 / 365

Sunday Drive

We drove up through the Wairarapa to Pahiatua today to celebrate our son’s birthday with his family. We passed this wee treasure on the way up so I snapped it coming home.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Carolinesdreams

@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a few years ago and did it really well for maybe two years then life got busy and I moved aboard...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
On the flat here so this might have been an important shed for something. It does look as if it has been punched in the right eye!
September 20th, 2020  
Joyce Lancaster ace
I wonder what it was used for. Great composition and winter sunshine
September 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise