10 / 365
Sunday Drive
We drove up through the Wairarapa to Pahiatua today to celebrate our son’s birthday with his family. We passed this wee treasure on the way up so I snapped it coming home.
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
Carolinesdreams
@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a few years ago and did it really well for maybe two years then life got busy and I moved aboard...
Maggiemae
ace
On the flat here so this might have been an important shed for something. It does look as if it has been punched in the right eye!
September 20th, 2020
Joyce Lancaster
ace
I wonder what it was used for. Great composition and winter sunshine
September 20th, 2020
