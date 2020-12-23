Previous
Tawa Bay by carolinesdreams
103 / 365

Tawa Bay

Idyllic and alone, the perfect destress after such a busy year.
23rd December 2020

Carolinesdreams

@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a for maybe two years then life got busy and that was that for a few years. I thought I’d rejoin...
