Sunrise off Adele Island by carolinesdreams
136 / 365

Sunrise off Adele Island

I've been looking at photos from the camera to see what I took while we were away recently. I took this as we left Adele Island to sail across Tasman Bay.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Carolinesdreams

@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a for maybe two years then life got busy and that was that for a few years. I thought I’d rejoin...
PhylM-S ace
Simply gorgeous.
January 28th, 2021  
