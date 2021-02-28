Sign up
168 / 365
Pearls
A friend has taught me to thread, knot and finish properly. New life for my old beads.
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
Carolinesdreams
ace
@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a for maybe two years then life got busy and that was that for a few years. I thought I’d rejoin...
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
28th February 2021 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
kali
ace
I have some Amber i need to restring
February 28th, 2021
