Pearls by carolinesdreams
168 / 365

Pearls

A friend has taught me to thread, knot and finish properly. New life for my old beads.
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Carolinesdreams

@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a for maybe two years then life got busy and that was that for a few years. I thought I'd rejoin...
kali ace
I have some Amber i need to restring
February 28th, 2021  
