196 / 365
Pink 4
Well violet really. Friday was Purple Day at our school to raise awareness about epilepsy so we all dressed in purple and violet.
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
Carolinesdreams
ace
@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a for maybe two years then life got busy and that was that for a few years. I thought I'd rejoin...
1
365
iPhone 7
26th March 2021 12:57pm
rainbow2021
