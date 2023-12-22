Previous
WISHING EVERYONE A MERRY CHRISTMAS by carolmw
Photo 3839

WISHING EVERYONE A MERRY CHRISTMAS

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
Rosie and I are going to Birmingham tomorrow,to stay with Emmanuel and Julia for a few days.I'll be back later next week.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

carol white

ace
@carolmw
1051% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy Christmas Carol!
December 22nd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Have a lovely Christmas Carol 🎉
December 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise