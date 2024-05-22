Northumberlandia (The Lady Of The North)

The centrepiece of this 19-hectare park is ‘The Lady of the North’, a stunning human landform sculpture of a reclining lady. Made of 1.5 million tonnes of rock, clay and soil, she is 100 feet high and a quarter of a mile long.







Far from being a rigid manicured art form, Northumberlandia is a living part of the countryside that will mature over time and change with the seasons. What you see when you visit is only the start of something that will evolve through generations.

Unfortunately,my photo doesn't do justice to it,as I'm unable to climb to the viewing area at the head.Danny took some drone footage,and seeing it from above is amazing.

.