Emsworth Harbour At Low Tide by carolmw
Photo 2392

Emsworth Harbour At Low Tide

We went to the local Greek Orthodox church yesterday.They organised the 6 month memorial of George's passing.It is Greek tradition that various memorials are celebrated.
These memorials,after passing,are 3 days,9 days,40 days,3 months, 6 months,9 months and one year,thereafter,they are held yearly.
Rosie has changed her flight back to Kos from the end of the month,to this coming Friday.As Greece is in lockdown,she's worried that Aegean Airways will stop flying,or that Greece will stop flights.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

carol white

Mariana Visser
really a great photo.
March 16th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
This is such an elegant, lovely, scene. Oh my, I so hate for Rosie to fly right now. I hope everything goes well for her.
March 16th, 2020  
