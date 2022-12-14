Sign up
Photo 2933
Brrr!!
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
carol white
ace
@carolmw
6757
photos
178
followers
86
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Past and Present
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
grass
,
macro
,
frost
Phil Sandford
ace
can feel the cold in that photograph
December 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
