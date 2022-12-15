Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2934
Frozen Reservoir
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
carol white
ace
@carolmw
6759
photos
178
followers
87
following
803% complete
View this month »
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
2933
2934
Latest from all albums
3548
2931
3549
2932
2933
3550
2934
3551
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Past and Present
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
shadows
,
trees
,
frozen
,
pitsford-reservoir
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful winter scene
December 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close