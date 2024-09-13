A Dream Come True

The delightful Greenway. When I walked to the lawns at the front of the house and saw its elegant facade that is oh so familiar to me, I could scarcely believe I was actually standing there in person.



Greenway was the Summer home of the crime novelist Agatha Christie and you may well recognise the house as it has appeared in television dramas a number of times. Agatha wrote Poirot's final adventure, Dead Man's Folly, set at Greenway. You can see the house on the cover of the early edition of the book. The script is written on and signed by David Suchet as they filmed Poirot's final outing here and he was very excited to be filming in that iconic location.



The boathouse I recognised as we boated along the river to the jetty below the house as the one used in Dead Man's Folly and the boat pictured is the Christie Belle who brought us there and back to Dartmouth later.