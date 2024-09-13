Previous
A Dream Come True by casablanca
A Dream Come True

The delightful Greenway. When I walked to the lawns at the front of the house and saw its elegant facade that is oh so familiar to me, I could scarcely believe I was actually standing there in person.

Greenway was the Summer home of the crime novelist Agatha Christie and you may well recognise the house as it has appeared in television dramas a number of times. Agatha wrote Poirot's final adventure, Dead Man's Folly, set at Greenway. You can see the house on the cover of the early edition of the book. The script is written on and signed by David Suchet as they filmed Poirot's final outing here and he was very excited to be filming in that iconic location.

The boathouse I recognised as we boated along the river to the jetty below the house as the one used in Dead Man's Folly and the boat pictured is the Christie Belle who brought us there and back to Dartmouth later.
Casablanca

Suzanne ace
What fun! Your collage conveys it all wonderfully, so well that I am struggling with travel envy!!
September 13th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a wonderful collage of Agatha Christie delights!
September 13th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Very nice collage. I like the bust with the hat on
September 13th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Never read a Christie!! Love your collage and happy narrative
September 13th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely collage😊
September 13th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great collage. This would be a great place for me to visit too but I think I would need a packed lunch from Australia
September 13th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@onewing They have a cafe for anything that you already ate before you got here if you are hungry!
September 13th, 2024  
Hazel ace
A beautiful collage with such a variety of interesting shots!
September 13th, 2024  
