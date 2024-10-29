Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
303 / 365
Concrete Canvas II
Another from the Concrete Canvas installations around the city of Chelmsford. I found this one arresting.
In the midst of a bit of a family crisis currently and I seem to have hurt my mouse hand too, so commenting may well be limited. Back typing more when I can, but will keep posting the photos.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2937
photos
152
followers
72
following
83% complete
View this month »
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
27th October 2024 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
This is beautiful! Hope you are ok x
October 29th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Amazing mural! Do hope all is well soon.
October 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great Mural. For someone not fully understanding the English language trying to understand that you have hurt your mouse hand might sound strange.
October 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
October 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close