Concrete Canvas II by casablanca
Concrete Canvas II

Another from the Concrete Canvas installations around the city of Chelmsford. I found this one arresting.

In the midst of a bit of a family crisis currently and I seem to have hurt my mouse hand too, so commenting may well be limited. Back typing more when I can, but will keep posting the photos.
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Kathy A ace
This is beautiful! Hope you are ok x
October 29th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Amazing mural! Do hope all is well soon.
October 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great Mural. For someone not fully understanding the English language trying to understand that you have hurt your mouse hand might sound strange.
October 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
October 29th, 2024  
