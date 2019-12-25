Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 754
Christmas reflections
Just a cell phone shot to wish all of you happy Holidays
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1097
photos
126
followers
101
following
747
748
749
750
751
752
753
754
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
25th December 2019 2:10pm
christmas
,
sky
,
clouds
,
mountains
,
italy
Rob Z
ace
Thank you Caterina - and i hope you have a very happy festive season too. :)
December 25th, 2019
