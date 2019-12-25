Previous
Next
Christmas reflections by caterina
Photo 754

Christmas reflections

Just a cell phone shot to wish all of you happy Holidays
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
206% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Thank you Caterina - and i hope you have a very happy festive season too. :)
December 25th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise