Photo 753
Clouds over the mountains
This is where I’m spending the Christmas vacations. It’s a beautiful place but my internet connection doesn’t always work. Therefore I will post and comment irregularly. Have, my friends of 365, a great Holiday season
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
2
1
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1096
photos
126
followers
101
following
206% complete
746
747
748
749
750
751
752
753
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
23rd December 2019 1:46pm
Tags
winter
,
clouds
,
mountains
,
italy
Debra
ace
Gorgeous
December 23rd, 2019
Caterina
ace
@dridsdale
thank you Debra!
December 23rd, 2019
