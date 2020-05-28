Previous
Next
inside- portrait of a stranger by caterina
Photo 834

inside- portrait of a stranger

Portrait of a stranger during phase 2. Inside your home you can stay without a mask.
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
228% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise