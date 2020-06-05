Sign up
Photo 838
San Galgano Abbey
Lost in the Tuscany countryside, near Siena, the Abbey was built in 1218. An incredibly charming place. BoB
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Tags
b&w
,
church
,
italy
,
abbey
,
tuscany
Corinne
ace
Great shadows and light shot !
July 5th, 2020
