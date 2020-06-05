Previous
Next
San Galgano Abbey by caterina
Photo 838

San Galgano Abbey

Lost in the Tuscany countryside, near Siena, the Abbey was built in 1218. An incredibly charming place. BoB
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
232% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Great shadows and light shot !
July 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise