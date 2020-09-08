Previous
Fishermen by caterina
Photo 888

Fishermen

At noon under a burning sky
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Suzie Townsend ace
Love this in B&W!
September 8th, 2020  
