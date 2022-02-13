Previous
Next
Landro Lake by caterina
Photo 1196

Landro Lake

We walked around the small frozen lake. It's not long, but the snow is still soft and our feet sank making the hike a bit tiring. beautiful day, though
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
327% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise