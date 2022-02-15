Sign up
Photo 1198
It snows. Finally!
Last year, when nobody could ski there were meters and meters of snow. This year it snows very little and the brown ground started to show. But now, finally, we are having a beautiful snowfall
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
1
1
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1582
photos
180
followers
93
following
Tags
snow
,
mountains
,
italy
,
umbrella
,
dolomites
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous shot, luv the pops of colour
February 15th, 2022
