It snows. Finally! by caterina
Photo 1198

It snows. Finally!

Last year, when nobody could ski there were meters and meters of snow. This year it snows very little and the brown ground started to show. But now, finally, we are having a beautiful snowfall
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Caterina

Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous shot, luv the pops of colour
February 15th, 2022  
