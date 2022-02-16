Sign up
Photo 1199
From the Tunnel
One of the roads arriving in Cortina goes through a tunnel excavated in the mountain. The view of the Dolomites framed by the rock is breathtaking
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
Caterina
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Tags
road
,
tunnel
,
rock
,
village
,
dolomites
Jacqueline
ace
Stunning view and framing!
February 17th, 2022
