Previous
Next
From the Tunnel by caterina
Photo 1199

From the Tunnel

One of the roads arriving in Cortina goes through a tunnel excavated in the mountain. The view of the Dolomites framed by the rock is breathtaking
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
328% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Stunning view and framing!
February 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise