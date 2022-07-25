Previous
Symphony of colors! by caterina
Symphony of colors!

I saw this tourist hiking slowly and I was surprised to see how similar were her clothes to the tree’s sign
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Caterina

Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Lesley
Haha yes, well spotted!
July 25th, 2022  
Joan Robillard
Good Find
July 25th, 2022  
