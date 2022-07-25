Sign up
Symphony of colors!
I saw this tourist hiking slowly and I was surprised to see how similar were her clothes to the tree’s sign
25th July 2022
Tags
mountains
,
hiking
,
tourist
,
dolomites
Lesley
ace
Haha yes, well spotted!
July 25th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Good Find
July 25th, 2022
