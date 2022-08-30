Friend

I just posted the photo of this guy’s friend. I met them at a Festival in Ferrara and asked them to tell me the story of their friendship. They were together in first elementary school and have continued to be friends for the past 20 years, more or less! I have a similar story myself. My dearest friend shared with me our wooden bench the very first day of school and we continue to love each other and confide our joy and pains almost 70 years later and many miles and an Ocean apart. I told my story to the two boys who were moved and wished they will follow in our steps