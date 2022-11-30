Previous
Silhouettes by caterina
Photo 1296

Silhouettes

In the main square in Bologna, near the entrance of the publi library
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
carol white ace
Great nighttime capture.Fav😊
November 30th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
November 30th, 2022  
