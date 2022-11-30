Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1296
Silhouettes
In the main square in Bologna, near the entrance of the publi library
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
2
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1682
photos
162
followers
83
following
355% complete
View this month »
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
30th November 2022 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
,
square
,
silhouettes
,
bologna
carol white
ace
Great nighttime capture.Fav😊
November 30th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
November 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close