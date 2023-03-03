Previous
Cloister of the Duomo by caterina
Cloister of the Duomo

Also known as Chiostro Canonicale. Having Junko @jyokota and Taffy @taffy in Verona for a day was a real privilege. We walked sooo much! And the weather was beautiful
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Junko Y ace
I love how your capture shows the entire structure, all four sides of the courtyard. Your processing is beautiful and adds to the drama. What a FUN time we. had together!
March 3rd, 2023  
Caterina ace
The truth is that I used YOUR wide angle lens. Great quality. And great directions 😊
March 3rd, 2023  
