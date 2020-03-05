Sign up
Snow at night
This is the view from my kitchen. It has just finished snowing and we are still partly in a cloud. The light illuminates the house behind us (where nobody lives at the moment).
Best on black if you have time
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1139
photos
129
followers
98
following
Tags
snow
,
night
,
trees
,
fog
,
mountains
,
dolomites
Isaac
Very moody. I like it.
March 5th, 2020
