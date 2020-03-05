Previous
Snow at night by caterina
Snow at night

This is the view from my kitchen. It has just finished snowing and we are still partly in a cloud. The light illuminates the house behind us (where nobody lives at the moment).
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Caterina

Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Photo Details

Isaac
Very moody. I like it.
March 5th, 2020  
