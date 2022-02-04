Previous
Lot of hearts! by caterina
284 / 365

Lot of hearts!

On the mediaeval bridge in Verona lovers attach heart-shaped locks with their names or initials, in the hope that love will last forever…light minded provided by Jacqueline’s @jacqbb iPhone😅 month of hearts#4
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Diana ace
Hearts galore, what a great find and shot!
February 5th, 2022  
