284 / 365
Lot of hearts!
On the mediaeval bridge in Verona lovers attach heart-shaped locks with their names or initials, in the hope that love will last forever…light minded provided by Jacqueline's @jacqbb iPhone😅 month of hearts#4
@jacqbb
iPhone😅 month of hearts#4
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1576
photos
180
followers
93
following
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
283
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
284
1192
Views
6
Comments
1
Tags
bridge
,
locks
,
lovers
,
verona
,
moh2022
Diana
ace
Hearts galore, what a great find and shot!
February 5th, 2022
