264 / 365
Fresh snow
Last night it snowed again a little, enough to cover old traces and make everything new and clean again. So this morning we went walking for a few hours in the woods that these days are silent and empty and therefore even more magical than usual
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Tags
snow
,
woods
,
mountains
,
italy
,
path
,
hiking
,
dolomites
