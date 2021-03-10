Previous
Next
Fresh snow by caterina
264 / 365

Fresh snow

Last night it snowed again a little, enough to cover old traces and make everything new and clean again. So this morning we went walking for a few hours in the woods that these days are silent and empty and therefore even more magical than usual
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise