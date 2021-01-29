Sign up
Steveston Waterfront.
The Gulf of Georgia Cannery is no longer an active cannery but an interactive museum celebrating the West Coast fishery and Steveston in particular.
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
harbour
waterfront
fishing-boats
steveston
richmond-bc
Terri
What a beautiful shot! You can almost hear the seagulls and smell the ocean.
January 30th, 2021
Kat
Excellent composition
January 30th, 2021
Mary Jo Gran
Love everything about this picture
January 30th, 2021
