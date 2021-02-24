Sign up
128 / 365
FOR week 4 - River
Another icm. That’s kind of the easy way out. I’ll have to try a different technique for my abstract tomorrow.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It's a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge.
Album
365
Taken
24th February 2021 12:04pm
Tags
for2021
