FOR week 4 - River by cdcook48
128 / 365

FOR week 4 - River

Another icm. That’s kind of the easy way out. I’ll have to try a different technique for my abstract tomorrow.
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Chris Cook

Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It's a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge.
Photo Details

