Blue/Bird by cdcook48
137 / 365

Blue/Bird

To be honest, I was so focused on getting a workable composition with the blue pallets, blue barrel and partially blue sky that I didn’t notice the little bird sitting in the pallet until I got home and loaded the file into my computer. Bonus.
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Milanie ace
What a terrific happenstance! He's perfect
March 6th, 2021  
