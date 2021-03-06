Sign up
138 / 365
London Landing
No time for photography today. This is left over from yesterday. The first time I’ve missed shooting a day since I joined 365. I’m sure there will be others but I won’t obsess over it. Oops, I guess that’s what I’m doing now.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
1
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It's a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge.
177
photos
86
followers
44
following
37% complete
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
36
135
37
136
38
137
138
39
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
5th March 2021 12:44pm
Tags
boat
,
dock
,
fraser-river.
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and wonderful reflections. Love the colours and textures. I could not take a photo a day as I don't have the opportunity of getting out every day, therefore when I do get out, there are simply too many ;-)
March 7th, 2021
