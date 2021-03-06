Previous
London Landing by cdcook48
London Landing

No time for photography today. This is left over from yesterday. The first time I’ve missed shooting a day since I joined 365. I’m sure there will be others but I won’t obsess over it. Oops, I guess that’s what I’m doing now.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Chris Cook

Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It's a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and wonderful reflections. Love the colours and textures. I could not take a photo a day as I don't have the opportunity of getting out every day, therefore when I do get out, there are simply too many ;-)
March 7th, 2021  
